TUSD in compliance with state’s reopening plan, staff and students will return March 22

“Absolutely not,” he said. “It would be chaos; it would be chaos. That’s my critique of the Governor’s Executive Order. This Executive Order in a perfect world probably should have given districts more time. My heart goes out to any district that opened up for hybrid learning. Especially elementary [schools] that are in a hybrid mode right now [where] the kids come in physically on campus two days a week and are remote three days. The order doesn’t allow for that at the elementary level. So, a district in that situation has to midstream stop, reconfigure a bell schedule and move immediately to every single day; for the elementary, a five day a week in-person option and a five day a week remote option. To me, two weeks to figure all of that out is incredibly challenging.”