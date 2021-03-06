AZDHS: Appointments remain available beginning Sunday at U of A vaccine site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, plenty of COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available beginning tomorrow, Sunday.
This is your chance to sign up before those appointments run out. These appointments are at the state vaccine site at the University of Arizona.
If you do not have access to a computer, call (844) 542-8201.
Those with computer access can register by following [this link]. You can also use this link to help make an appointment for someone else in a prioritized group, like an older family member.
