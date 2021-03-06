FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday is shaping up to be the warmest day of 2021 so far.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be running more than 10 degrees above normal by tomorrow. Our next weather maker will cool us back down, increase our clouds and bring back breezy winds by next week.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low-50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in upper 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. 10% chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
