165K hens dead after Hickman’s Family Farms barn fire in Arizona

ARLINGTON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A massive barn fire in Arlington, AZ. at the Hickman’s Family Farm has left about 165,000 egg-laying hens dead. This, according to our sister station AZ Family.
The farm is about 50 minutes west of Phoenix. A spokesperson for the Hickman’s Family Farm said the hens died when two of the 10-lane barns burned. The source of the fire has not been identified.
The Buckeye Valley Fire District said at least 60 firefighters were on scene of the fire. One person was taken to a hospital, but is in stable condition.
To read more about this story, checkout AZ Family’s story below.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.