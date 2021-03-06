Oro Valley police to increase High Visibility Enforcement in March

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department will be conducting its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) efforts during the month of March along Oracle Road from Magee to Suffolk.
OVPD hopes to increase awareness and reduce collisions related to speed, inattention, following too close, and failing to yield to other drivers by using the emergency lane to drive around traffic.
OVPD will deploy motorcycle and patrol officers on the following dates:
* Wednesday, March 10 from 3 to 6 p.m.
* Wednesday, March 24 from 3 to 6 p.m.
* Tuesday, March 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Motorists are asked to be aware of the additional enforcement activity and to drive safely.
