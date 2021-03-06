PCSD says county will increase enforcement against illegal street racing

PIMA COUNTY (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement agencies saw a significant increase in street racing activities in the summer of 2020. And some of those resulted in fatal collisions.
In response, local agencies have joined forces to combat what they define as ‘reckless behavior’.
PCSD says thanks to a grant provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the department is now able to increase the number of deputies and officers working street racing enforcement operations.
Last weekend, deputies and officers hosted a “Take it to the Track” event at the Tucson Dragway to meet with racers, educating them on the dangers and possible repercussions of street racing. The event also provided racing for drivers in a safe and controlled environment.
