Police investigating collision involving pedestrian in Tucson’s south-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are currently on-scene investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Tucson’s south-side.
This is happening near Valencia Road and Commerce Court, just east of Midvale Park.
TPD says the pedestrian appears to be an adult male with serious injuries.
Eastbound Valencia from Midvale Park is closed until further notice.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Details are limited, but we will inform you of any developments.
