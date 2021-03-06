Sinema and Kelly say secured COVID relief bill will benefit many Arizona families

SINEMA: “Today’s legislation provides Arizona with needed relief to address our ongoing public health crisis and begin a full economic recovery. By listening to Arizonans and working with colleagues in both parties, we expanded vaccinations and resources for doctors and nurses across the state, including in our rural communities. We provided crucial support for everyday families, employers, and schools—and budget support for struggling Arizona cities, towns, and tribal communities to retain first responders and essential services. And we extended unemployment insurance for Arizonans out of work, and direct aid for Arizona restaurants so they can keep their doors open. Once the bill is signed into law, I’ll continue working closely with Arizona communities to ensure these resources are distributed quickly and appropriately, and my team and I will be ready to assist Arizonans with accessing this new support.”