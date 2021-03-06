Sinema and Kelly say secured COVID relief bill will benefit many Arizona families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the U.S. Senate narrowly secured a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on a 50-49 vote. The bill is now set for congressional approval by the House, and will then be sent to President Joe Biden for signature.
All this is said to take place next week, and it’s great news for many Arizonans who have been struggling through the pandemic.
The relief package was strongly supported by Arizona Senator Mark Kelly. And although AZ senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema voted against the Raise the Wages Act to be included in the bill, she continually supported the relief package.
Below are the statements from the Arizona senators on securement of the relief bill.
SINEMA: “Today’s legislation provides Arizona with needed relief to address our ongoing public health crisis and begin a full economic recovery. By listening to Arizonans and working with colleagues in both parties, we expanded vaccinations and resources for doctors and nurses across the state, including in our rural communities. We provided crucial support for everyday families, employers, and schools—and budget support for struggling Arizona cities, towns, and tribal communities to retain first responders and essential services. And we extended unemployment insurance for Arizonans out of work, and direct aid for Arizona restaurants so they can keep their doors open. Once the bill is signed into law, I’ll continue working closely with Arizona communities to ensure these resources are distributed quickly and appropriately, and my team and I will be ready to assist Arizonans with accessing this new support.”
KELLY: “I’ve talked with Arizona seniors, small business owners, educators, workers, mayors and others about how this pandemic has impacted them and their communities. It has been my top priority to get our state the resources we need to beat this virus and help those who need it most right now. This COVID-19 relief bill is going to provide immediate support to Arizona working families and small businesses, help reopen schools safely, get vaccines into peoples’ arms more quickly, and start getting our economy back on track.”
The COVID-19 relief bill won’t only send out $1,400 checks to a majority of individuals who qualify for the stimulus. The $1.9 trillion amount will be allocated to support healthcare, small businesses, education, rural communities, tribal nations and humanitarian crisis, among others.
