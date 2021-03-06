Tucson Rodeo to host drive-thru parade to benefit Casa de los Ninos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though the annual Tucson Rodeo won’t go on like usual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials will host a drive-thru parade instead.
The free, family-friendly event will be at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, located at 4823 S. 6th Ave., Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to a news release from the rodeo committee.
Visitors will follow a route lined with dozens of historic wagons, live musical entertainment, Folklorico dancers and trick roping artists and even get a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Though the event is free to attend, the committee is accepting donations to benefit Casa de los Ninos.
