Additional charges pending after man dies following road-rage incident in Tucson

On March 4, 2021, shortly after 2 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the area of W. Valencia Rd. and I-19 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers contacted 31-year-old David Rivera who was stopped on the side of the road. While officers were speaking with Rivera, a shooting victim identified as 27-year-old Rudolph Vega had arrived at Saint Mary’s hospital. Vega

sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Banner University Medical Center.