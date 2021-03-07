Additional charges pending after man dies following road-rage incident in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver involved in a road rage incident last week has been arrested after a passenger in another vehicle died from gunshot trauma.
On March 4, 2021, shortly after 2 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the area of W. Valencia Rd. and I-19 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers contacted 31-year-old David Rivera who was stopped on the side of the road. While officers were speaking with Rivera, a shooting victim identified as 27-year-old Rudolph Vega had arrived at Saint Mary’s hospital. Vega
sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Banner University Medical Center.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to both locations. Through interviews conducted by officers and detectives, it was learned that Rivera was traveling westbound on West Valencia Rd. from South Santa Clara Ave. While traveling westbound, Rivera and Vega, the passenger of another westbound vehicle became involved in a road rage argument, according to authorities.
As both vehicles continued westbound, officers say Vega was struck by gunfire. After the shooting, Rivera pulled over until officers contacted him. The other vehicle involved continued to Saint Mary’s Hospital. Investigators processed and collected evidence from both vehicles.
Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Pima County Jail. On March 5, 2021, detectives were notified that Vega succumbed to his injuries from the shooting. Next of kin has been notified. With the passing of Vega, additional charges are pending further review.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
