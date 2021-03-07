FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for another round of fahrenheit flip flop. Temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the work week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After our near-record high temperatures today, high pressure is going to shift east and make way for our next storm system coming from the west. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow and Tuesday, however, we’re not tracking much from a rain perspective. The biggest impacts will be cooler weather and breezy winds.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper-50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in upper 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-60s. 10% chance for showers.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
