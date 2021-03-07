Man dies following fatal pedestrian collision on south side

Detectives from Traffic Investigations were notified and responded to the continue the investigation. Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that Thomas was attempting to cross Valencia Rd., when he was struck by a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Tahoe immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Tahoe was not impaired at the time of the collision. Detectives noted that Thomas was not in a crosswalk and was wearing non-reflective dark clothing.