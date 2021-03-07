Man dies following fatal pedestrian collision on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the south side last week.
On March 5, 2021, just before 9 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the area of West Valencia Rd. and South Commerce Court for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male identified as 43-year-old Santos Fidel Thomas in the roadway and immediately began rendering aid to him. Personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded and transported Thomas to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Thomas succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives from Traffic Investigations were notified and responded to the continue the investigation. Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that Thomas was attempting to cross Valencia Rd., when he was struck by a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Tahoe immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Tahoe was not impaired at the time of the collision. Detectives noted that Thomas was not in a crosswalk and was wearing non-reflective dark clothing.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time. Detectives believe that midblock crossing by the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor.
