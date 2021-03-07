PCSD investigates fatal cyclist collision on north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating after a cyclist died from his injuries following a collision on the Loop near River Road.
On March 7, 2021, at 11:46 a.m., deputies responded to a cyclist collision on the Loop near 1700 West River Road. Initial information provided by dispatchers was a 61-year-old male who had lost control of his bike and hit a telephone pole.
The male was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival to the hospital, his condition worsened and he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Traffic Unit detectives responded and are conducting the investigation. The Loop was closed for several hours, but has now been reopened.
