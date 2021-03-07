Residents raising concern over possible fuel shortages in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the past couple of weeks, KOLD News 13 has been receiving calls and messages from many Tucson residents who are raising concern about the possibility of fuel shortages at gas stations.
Residents have said various Fry’s Fuel Centers were out of gas when they stopped at the pump; and today, we learned of two Circle K gas stations that confirmed were running on empty. These are located at 4201 E. Grant Rd. & 10 W. Fort Lowell Rd in Acacia Square.
The Circle K at 1401 W. Grant Rd. also confirmed to have been out of fuel, Friday, but was back in business today.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Director of Fuels for Circle K, and is awaiting response. We hope to have an update on Monday.
And according to recent information provided by gasbuddy.com, an online tool on fluctuating fuel prices, Tucson and Arizona have seen a substantial increase in price per gallon since mid-February.
From Feb 15 to March 6, the average retail price for gas increased from about $2.40 per gallon in Tucson to $2.99 per gallon.
The average increase for the state went up to about $2.95 per gallon from just below an average of $2.32 per gallon, putting Tucson’s gas prices above the state average.
