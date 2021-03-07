Suspect in custody following fatal shooting on east side

On March 6, 2021, at 10 p.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 7450 E. 22nd Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at the rear of the complex. Officers immediately began rendering aid with the use of their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK) and performed CPR. Tucson Fire Medics arrived to continue life-saving efforts; however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Anthony Watkins. Next of kin has been notified.