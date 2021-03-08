Desert Museum launches “March Nights”, makes plans for a full reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As Governor Doug Ducey lifts capacity limits in Arizona, many businesses and nonprofits are still facing a long road to financial recovery.
It’s why the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum introduced “March Nights.”
“For the month of March, we are open Saturday nights until 9 p.m.,” said Kat Rumbley, the media and marketing manager for the desert museum. “It’s the perfect time to experience the desert museum. You have a stunning sunset and then you get to look up at the stars sprinkled across the sky. You get to spend time with our plant an animal friends, you can even have beer and walk around the grounds.”
Next week marks one year since desert museum closed its doors due to the pandemic. Even when it reopened in June, staff greatly reduced occupancy.
“It was a big financial loss for us, we lost millions of dollars,” said Rumbley. “[Now,] we are probably about 40% down from our usual attendance and March is one of the busiest months of the year for us.”
The extended hours will allow the desert museum to boost visitor numbers without increasing capacity. However, Rumbley says they are looking forward to a full reopen sometime this year.
“We are at the revaluation stage, just talking about how that will look,” she said. “Safety of the animals and the plants and the guests is our top priority, so we want to make sure everything is good to go before we increase that capacity.”
In the meantime, Rumbley says they will continue to find new ways to shed light on the incredible biodiversity in our own backyard.
“I think there have been some silver linings, if you will, of dealing with COVID-19 over the last year now,” she said. “It’s caused the museum to be creative and innovative in ways we never would have imagined.”
