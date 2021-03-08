UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 at 22nd Street now reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department reports as of 10 a.m., the incident on I-10 at 22nd St. has been resolved.
The freeway bridge was closed for several hours on Monday, March 8 as crews responded to a “police incident.”
Officials say no now was injured.
The public is asked for continued patience when traveling in the area.
Traffic on eastbound I-10 is backed up because of an incident at 22nd Street in Tucson.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic is using the left lanes to get past a police incident.
ADOT advises avoiding the area, exiting before 22nd Street, delaying travel or choosing alternate routes.
There is no estimated time to reopen the right lanes.
No further information about the incident or the lane closure was immediately available.
