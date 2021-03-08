FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with cooler temperatures!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After our near-record high temperatures today, high pressure is going to shift east and make way for our next storm system coming from the west. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow and Tuesday, however, we’re not tracking much from a rain perspective. The biggest impacts will be cooler weather and breezy winds.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in upper 70s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.