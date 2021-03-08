At least one hurt in shooting at Pima Pistol Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Oro Valley Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are responding to a shooting at the Pima Pistol Club. In an email, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said someone was hurt by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and there’s no danger to the public.
Officials with the Oro Valley police stated via Twitter on Monday, March 8, 2021 crews are helping paramedics perform life-saving measures until deputies with the sheriff’s department arrive.
The victim’s condition is still unknown.
The Pima Pistol Club is located north of Oro Valley, near the Catalina State Park.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
