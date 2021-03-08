Man sentenced in midtown homicide in Tucson

Man sentenced in midtown homicide in Tucson
23-year-old Eric Anthony Wildman sentenced in the death of a woman in midtown Tucson (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 8, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST - Updated March 8 at 5:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 23-year-old Eric Anthony Wildman was sentenced On Monday, March 8 in connection to a 2020 homicide.

Wildman was handed a 12-year sentence with 314 days credit for time served.

Wildman pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in January 2021. He had been facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Casey Donald Wright in April 2020.

Authorities said Wildman killed the 50-year-old Wright at Iron Horse Park in midtown Tucson.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.