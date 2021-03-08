Man sentenced in midtown homicide in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 23-year-old Eric Anthony Wildman was sentenced On Monday, March 8 in connection to a 2020 homicide.
Wildman was handed a 12-year sentence with 314 days credit for time served.
Wildman pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in January 2021. He had been facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Casey Donald Wright in April 2020.
Authorities said Wildman killed the 50-year-old Wright at Iron Horse Park in midtown Tucson.
