UPDATE: Tonto Basin fire prompts evacuations, road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Evacuation orders are set in the Tonto Basin area, as crews battle a new wildfire burning there.
The Pumpkin Fire sparked Monday, March 8, 2021, northwest of Roosevelt Lake and has grown to 50 acres as of 1 p.m., according to a tweet from Arizona State Forestry. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed State Route 188 in both directions west of Punkin Center between east Slate Creek Trail (265) to east Slate Creek Trail (263) because of the blaze, according to a tweet from the department.
Arizona State Forestry reports 10 to 15 mile-per-hour winds are pushing the fire northwest.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
