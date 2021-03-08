UPDATE: Tonto Basin fire prompts evacuations, road closures

The Pumpkin Fire sparked Monday, March 8, 2021, northwest of Roosevelt Lake and has grown to 50 acres as of 1 p.m., according to a tweet from Arizona State Forestry. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed State Route 188 in both directions west of Punkin Center between east Slate Creek Trail (265) to east Slate Creek Trail (263) because of the blaze, according to a tweet from the department.