One dead in boat crash at Bartlett Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after two boats collided at Barlett Lake on Monday.
Investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are looking into what caused the crash, according to AZ Family. The collision happened at around 10:45 a.m. March 8, 2021, the driver and sole rider of one boat died; the two people riding in the other boat weren’t hurt.
Officials said it’s too early to tell if impairment, speed or distractions played a role in the crash.
