Silver Alert issued for missing Apache County woman

CONCHO, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who has not returned from a trip to a UPS store on Sunday, March 7.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Doreen Larsen, 64, left her Concho residence at about 4 p.m. It was not known if she intended to go to the UPS store in Snowflake or Show Low.
She was driving a white 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 4-door with Arizona license BKM7576. She is described as white, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black jacket, silver belt and glasses.
Larsen was last heard from at about 9:30 p.m. She said she was somewhere between Snowflake and Show Low on a dirt road that she gained access to by opening a barbed wire fence. She said her vehicle was stuck.
Although she is familiar with the area, Larsen has been diagnosed with dementia.
If you see her or her truck, please call the Apache County Sheriff’s Office at 928-337-4321.
