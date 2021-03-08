Tucson authorities searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

Bruce Fairbanks Spring is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicole Collins on Sunday, March 7. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST - Updated March 8 at 12:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman died in a stabbing at a Tucson motel early Sunday, March 7.

The Tucson Police Department said Bruce Fairbanks Spring, 34, is facing a charge of first-degree murder. The TPD said he fatally stabbed Nicole Collins, 21, at the Terrace Motel on Miracle Mile.

After the stabbing, Spring allegedly carjacked another victim near the motel.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Spring has tattoos on both of his arms, including a spider web on his left elbow.

Bruce Fairbanks Spring, who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing, may be driving a truck like this one. It is a silver 2002 Toyota Tacoma with Arizona license plate #BGC9421. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

He was last seen near Miracle Mile and Oracle. He may be driving a silver four-door 2002 Toyota Tacoma with Arizona license plate #BGC9421.

The TPD said if anyone sees Spring, they should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to go to https://88crime.org/ or call 88-CRIME or 911.

