Tucson authorities searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman died in a stabbing at a Tucson motel early Sunday, March 7.
The Tucson Police Department said Bruce Fairbanks Spring, 34, is facing a charge of first-degree murder. The TPD said he fatally stabbed Nicole Collins, 21, at the Terrace Motel on Miracle Mile.
After the stabbing, Spring allegedly carjacked another victim near the motel.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Spring has tattoos on both of his arms, including a spider web on his left elbow.
He was last seen near Miracle Mile and Oracle. He may be driving a silver four-door 2002 Toyota Tacoma with Arizona license plate #BGC9421.
The TPD said if anyone sees Spring, they should not approach him and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to go to https://88crime.org/ or call 88-CRIME or 911.
