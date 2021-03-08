University of Arizona to host in-person graduation ceremonies

By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM MST - Updated March 8 at 11:06 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will host a series of in-person graduation ceremonies in May.

The school made the announcement Monday, March 8.

The ceremonies, which will be for graduates only, are set for May 11-18.

The school said the ceremonies would be streamed online and updates would be posted at https://commencement.arizona.edu/

Students are required to RSVP to attend, and the RSVPs will open the first week of April.

