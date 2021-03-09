Battle over Barnum Hill, Reid Park duck pond to be discussed by Mayor and Council Tuesday

According to a memo from City Manager Michael Ortega and City Attorney Michael Rankin, the Reid Park Zoological Society developed a Zoo Master Pan in 2014, well in advance of the voters’ consideration of Propositions 202 and 203. This Master Plan anticipated and planned for various improvements to the Zoo, including but not limited to the addition of a pygmy hippo habitat, and an expansion of the Zoo into Gene C. Reid Park west of the Zoo and into the area of Barnum Hill. The purpose of the expansion was for a relocated and larger Asia exhibit, including a new and larger tiger habitat, with a breeding facility for these critically endangered animals.