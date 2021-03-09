Bob Bernhardt recalls what makes Tucson special

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Current and former Tucson Symphony Orchestra (TSO) music directors discuss future performances, the history of their performances, and what makes Tucson special.
José Luis Gomez, music director of TSO will interview Bob Bernhardt Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m., as part of a free virtual event, ‘Conversation with Bob Bernhardt.’
Bernhardt is a frequent guest conductor and former TSO director.
This event is part of TSO’s ‘March on The Digital Stage’ series and all videos can be watched after the scheduled time.
