Davis-Monthan easing COVID-19 restrictions on base
Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson, AZ. (Source: U.S. Air Force)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM MST - Updated March 9 at 4:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is downgrading its Health Protection Condition to ‘Bravo’, as the declining cases of COVID-19 and vaccine rollout have decreased the risk of contracting the virus on base over the past two weeks.

Officials say Davis-Monthan will continue to observe COVID-19 preventative measures in line with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pima County guidance to protect Airmen, military families and Tucsonans.

Davis-Monthan previously elevated its HPCON from Bravo to Charlie Dec. 9, 2020.

