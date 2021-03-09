Davis-Monthan easing COVID-19 restrictions on base

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is downgrading its Health Protection Condition to ‘Bravo’, as the declining cases of COVID-19 and vaccine rollout have decreased the risk of contracting the virus on base over the past two weeks.
Officials say Davis-Monthan will continue to observe COVID-19 preventative measures in line with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pima County guidance to protect Airmen, military families and Tucsonans.
Davis-Monthan previously elevated its HPCON from Bravo to Charlie Dec. 9, 2020.
