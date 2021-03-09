Del Rio Sector Agents rescue four from confined space smuggling attempt

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass South Station successfully ended a dangerous smuggling attempt, March 5.
“This is the second smuggling attempt of this nature in as many days,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “The people hidden in the storage area were unable to move freely, did not have access to seatbelts, and were unable to exit the vehicle on their own accord. It’s easy to imagine many ways in which this smugging attempt could have turned disaterous.”
The Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor trailer attempting to smuggle four illegal migrants through the immigration checkpoint on Highway 57 near Eagle Pass. Agents arrested the driver and rescued the passengers, who were all Honduran nationals, from the rear cargo area of the tractor trailer. The rear door of the tractor trailer was secured, trapping the passengers inside, with no way to exit or signal for help.
Since to Oct. 1, Del Rio Sector agents have interrupted three tractor trailer smuggling attempts consisting of 19 illegal migrants.
All illegal migrants are processed in accordance with CBP guidelines.
The suspect faces charges of 8 USC 1324, Alien Smuggling, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
