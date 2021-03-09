FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes are coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure and warm temperatures will give way to an unsettled pattern the rest of the week. Gusty wind and a cooling trend continue Wednesday through Friday. Blowing dust and elevated fire risk will also persist through the weekend. Slight chance for rain moves in Thursday night into Friday morning.
TUESDAY: Red Flag Warning in place east of Tucson. Mostly cloudy with highs in upper 70s. Windy. 10% chance of rain.
TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance for showers. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 20% chance for showers. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
