FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes are coming!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 9, 2021 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated March 9 at 4:11 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure and warm temperatures will give way to an unsettled pattern the rest of the week. Gusty wind and a cooling trend continue Wednesday through Friday. Blowing dust and elevated fire risk will also persist through the weekend. Slight chance for rain moves in Thursday night into Friday morning.

TUESDAY: Red Flag Warning in place east of Tucson. Mostly cloudy with highs in upper 70s. Windy. 10% chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance for showers. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 20% chance for showers. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

