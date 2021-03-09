Is it ethical for teams to allow fans back into sporting events?

Nationwide, health experts continue to debate whether these safety standards are enough. It has been largely left up to the teams and leagues to determine how to proceed, especially in Arizona. One common, non-economic argument in favor of allowing fans back into the stands is mental health. A January study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about four in 10 adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to just one in 10 from January to June 2019. Some health officials have also noted an increase in suicide rates and drug overdoses, though a debate remains over the exact rates and whether the pandemic directly caused them.