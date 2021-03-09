Lawyer tells UArizona basketball fans not to worry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Today, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins reassured Wildcats fans Sean Miller is still their head basketball coach. This following growing speculation about Miller’s future after the University released of the Notice of allegations from the NCAA.
Sean Miller’s contract is up at the end of next season and his future with the program is in the hands of the University.
“I would tell everybody to hang back and wait,” said Christian Dennie, an attorney and former NCAA compliance officer.
Dennie has argued court cases very similar to this one. He says the accusations against the University are serious. The Wildcats were hit with nine violations, five of those were Level I -- the most severe the NCAA hands down. They stem back to the school’s alleged role in the college basketball bribery scandal. Miller has denied any involvement though his name was mentioned in one of the Level I violations.
“What the NCAA is changing Miller with is that he did not actively look for red flags,” said Dennie. “They’re basically saying in this case he wasn’t looking to try and find red flags.”
But, if this charge is found to be true, what does it mean for Miller?
“As a coach with head coach responsibility, it’s kind of standard process for them to look at restriction on games,” said Dennie.
Based on prior cases, Miller could be looking at a withholding penalty of about 30 percent. And, Dennie says while the allegations don’t look good for the University, it’s important for people to remember that the allegations are the NCAA’s side of the story.
“This is a charging document, they’re trying to win as well they have a position and they’re trying to win that position,” said Dennie. “I try not to take what the NCAA documents say as gospel because I’ve been involved in a lot of cases where those aren’t really accurate. They twist it in a way where it’s not 100 percent what all the evidence says.”
Regardless, punishment for this investigation is here for the Wildcats. The program self-imposed a one-year postseason ban that means no March Madness.
“As far as what’s next, obviously as an institution you’re trying to fight any additional postseason ban,” said Dennie.
If the NCAA does decide to hit the Wildcats with an additional postseason ban, Dennie says the university will likely appeal. But, he does not think Wildcat fans should be too worried.
“It’s not going to ruin the program,” said Dennie. “They will be back, it’s just you’ve got to let the process play its self out.”
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.