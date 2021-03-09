Nun kneels to military to prevent protest violence in Myanmar

Myanmar (KOLD News 13) - A nun in Myanmar who knelt in front of riot police during a protest against a military coup last month, knelt again in front of officers on Monday in an attempt to prevent them from cracking down on protesters.
Footage shows Sister Ann Roza nu Tawng kneeling on the ground, in front of two police officers who were both kneeling as well.
In the video, a police officer is seen bowing in front of Sister Ann Roza, before the nun reciprocated with a similar gesture.
The nun told Myanmar news sources that she made an appeal to the officers as she knelt, asking them not to shoot, arrest or beat any protesters.
She also made a similar gesture on Feb. 28, when police officers cracked down further on anti-coup protesters who were rallying against the removal of an elected government official.
On Monday, at least two people had died in Myitkyina after they were shot by police officers.
Large-scale protests have occurred daily in many cities and towns since Myanmar’s military seized power in February, and security forces have responded with great use of lethal force and mass arrests, according to sources.
To date, the government’s violent crackdown has left more than 50 protesters dead.
