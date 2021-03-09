Oro Valley police search for Marshall’s theft suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects pictured, who they say stole from a Marshall’s store on 7900 N Oracle Rd on March 5, 2021.
Officers say they left in a 1990′s model Chevy full size extended cab truck with a partial plate of 002233 out of California or Sonora Mexico.
Both suspects are described as white or hispanic. The man is 6′4″ tall, 280lbs, in his early 40s and has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. The woman is around 5′5″ tall, 160lbs and has long brown hair with blond tips or highlights.
Anyone with information is asked to call 229-4900 or 88-CRIME case number V21030233.
