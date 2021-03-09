Targeted outreach in pilot program registers more than 400 for COVID-19 vaccination

To date, 774,250 Arizonans have received their second dose of the vaccine ‒ equaling more than 10 percent of the state’s population. Continuing an effort that has included Spanish and English telephone town halls with more scheduled this week, targeted social media messaging, yard signs, and other outreach, volunteers fanned out in ZIP code 85009 just west of downtown Phoenix to help people register for COVID-19 vaccination. As a result, more than 400 people from this ZIP code will be vaccinated this week at state-run vaccination sites.