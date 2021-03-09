TPD: One dead in a Tucson apartment complex shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is seeking additional information from the public after a shooting at an apartment complex leaves one man dead.
On Monday, Mar. 8 around 8:30 p.m., 911 operators received several reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of S. Pantano Road.
According to a news release, officials were told by witnesses that a shooting victim was driven to Tucson Medical Center by a neighbor. His life-threatening injuries caused his transfer to Banner University Medical Center where he later died.
The victim was identified as 32-year-old Travon Lewis Lavender.
An investigation revealed two sets of juveniles had a disagreement earlier in the day and one group had returned to the complex to confront the second group. Officials say when they arrived, a juvenile’s mother and her boyfriend, Mr. Lavender, were assaulted.
Detectives believe Mr. Lavender was shot during the physical confrontation. Evidence was located at the scene and detectives are actively following up on leads.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.