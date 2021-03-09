Tucson to open sports fields, some ramadas for reservations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As daily COVID-19 cases go down, Tucson Parks and Recreation announced it will open sports fields and some ramadas for reservations starting Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The city will small- and medium-sized ramadas in accordance with Pima County guidelines, according to a news release.
“New reservations and beer and wine permits will be accepted beginning Tuesday, March 9, by calling 520-791-4873 or through the new online reservation system at EZEEreg.com. Small or medium ramadas that are not reserved will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All large ramadas will remain closed,” the release stated.
