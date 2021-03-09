UArizona’s Jordan Brown named “Sixth Man of the Year” by PAC-12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Unversity of Arizona basketball player receives a first of its kind honor.
The coaches of the PAC-12 Men’s Basketball All-Conference choose Jordan Brown as the first recipient of the “Sixth Man of the Year.”
According to a news release, Brown is a red-shirt sophomore who came off the bench in 14 of the Wildcats’ 20 Conference contests. He put up 8.8 points on 51.5 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in just 18.8 minutes per league game.
To be eligible for the honor, players must not exceed more than one-third of starts in league games.
Several other UArizona players were honored in the Commissioner Larry Scott announcement of the league’s All-Conference Teams.
Junior-guard James Akinjo was named to the All PAC-12 First Team. Freshman-forward Azuolas Tubelis received honorable mention for the team but is a member of the PAC-12 All-Freshman Team.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.