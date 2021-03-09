Young kids, child care crisis focus of March 9 Early Childhood Day at the Capitol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 300 Arizonans from all walks of life will converge virtually at the state capitol March 9 to bring attention to the needs of young kids, including the impact of the child care crisis on their families.
“So much of the COVID conversation focused on the impact on schools and the economy; often, child care – a critical piece of infrastructure impacting both those issues – can easily get lost in that conversation,” said Diane Fellows, Leadership Team co-chair for the Arizona Early Childhood Alliance (AZECA), organizers of the event.
“Even before the pandemic, Arizonans struggled to find quality child care to meet their needs,” Fellow said. “And as our schools and businesses continue to re-open, how can parents go back to work without someone to care for and teach their children?”
In the early days of the pandemic, about half of Arizona’s child care providers closed. Actions at the state and federal levels have helped many to stay open or re-open, but the system remains on the brink of collapse. Operational costs have increased 75% to 84% for providers, including additional staffing, cleaning supplies, and protective equipment needed to serve children safely. And, with many staff and families not yet ready to return to child care settings, many providers remain closed or, if they are open, have enrollment at about half of pre-COVID levels.
AZECA, which includes more than 50 organizations dedicated to public policy advances that benefit young children’s health and learning, is working to raise awareness of the critical role child care plays in preparing young kids for school and allowing their parents to work.
The day’s activities will include two informative panels – one focused on the impacts of COVID on early childhood providers and the other focused on local and state efforts to expand investments in early education. But the highlight of the day will be virtual visits with Arizona lawmakers. About 150 people will participate in meetings with lawmakers from 26 districts.
“This is an opportunity for lawmakers to hear directly from parents, providers, and champions how crucial the child care industry is to Arizona’s ability to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever,” Fellows said. “But providers can’t do it alone. Now, more than ever, public support is needed if we are going to preserve the infrastructure that has such a powerful impact on two generations of Arizonans – today’s workforce and tomorrow’s K-12 students.”
