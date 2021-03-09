Young kids, child care crisis focus of March 9 Early Childhood Day at the Capitol

In the early days of the pandemic, about half of Arizona’s child care providers closed. Actions at the state and federal levels have helped many to stay open or re-open, but the system remains on the brink of collapse. Operational costs have increased 75% to 84% for providers, including additional staffing, cleaning supplies, and protective equipment needed to serve children safely. And, with many staff and families not yet ready to return to child care settings, many providers remain closed or, if they are open, have enrollment at about half of pre-COVID levels.