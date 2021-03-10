AZ leaders urge Gov. Ducey to prioritze vaccine to people with disabilities

“Now that the prioritization approach determines eligibility based on age or essential worker status, those who are part of the Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) that reside at home who may not be eligible based on their age are forced to the end of the line. Considering these individuals are at a higher risk of contracting and getting sick from COVID-19, we respectfully ask you to consider strategies to get these individuals vaccinated as quickly as possible, so they can resume their lives and reinstate social connectedness without fear of contracting the virus.”