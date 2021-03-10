AZ leaders urge Gov. Ducey to prioritze vaccine to people with disabilities

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, a bipartisan letter was sent out to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey urging the state to prioritize persons with a disability in the state’s Long Term Care System to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The letter was signed by 12 colleagues in the Arizona House of Representatives and authored by Republican Rep. David Cook.
It states, although Arizona’s vaccine distribution grade went up to an “A” from a “C” this month, recent vaccine prioritization resulted in delaying one of the most vulnerable populations from receiving the vaccine.
“Now that the prioritization approach determines eligibility based on age or essential worker status, those who are part of the Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) that reside at home who may not be eligible based on their age are forced to the end of the line. Considering these individuals are at a higher risk of contracting and getting sick from COVID-19, we respectfully ask you to consider strategies to get these individuals vaccinated as quickly as possible, so they can resume their lives and reinstate social connectedness without fear of contracting the virus.”
Below is the entire letter sent out on March 10, 2021:
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.