Border Patrol agents rescue two illegal migrants from California desert

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector successfully rescued two illegal migrants who were lost in the mountainous desert near Ocotillo Tuesday morning.
At 5:15 a.m., El Centro Sector Radio Communications Dispatch received call from the California Highway Patrol of a distress call from a man who had made an illegal entry into the United States, stating he and his aunt were lost and his aunt had fallen. Border Patrol agents began a rescue operation provided only with GPS coordinates from the phone call.
Agents encountered the pair, at approximately 6:45 a.m. and began escorting them to the interstate to be transported. The pair appeared to be in good health, requiring no medical attention. Agents provided water and took them into custody.
The two were determined to be illegal migrants from Mexico and were transported to the El Centro station for processing.
