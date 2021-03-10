Certain essential workers eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Maricopa County

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Maricopa County leaders further defined essential workers who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as they prepare to roll out the latest shot.
County leaders stated in a news release Wednesday, March 10, 2021, they will begin giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week to frontline workers, defined by Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as those who serve in critical roles.
The list was “refined” by the state’s Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee and includes workers in the following fields:
- Food and agriculture
- Grocery store, convenience store, and carnicerias
- U.S. Postal Service
- Public transit
- State and local government
- Funeral homes (if not previously covered in 1A)
- Manufacturing
However, not everyone in the industry will be immediately eligible for the vaccine, according to Maricopa County’s release. Leaders stated they will open up more age groups once supply increases.
Read the county’s full release here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.