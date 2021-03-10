COVID-19 isolation may cause some developmental delays in infants and toddlers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The pandemic has increased social isolation and time away from public places, like schools and daycares. This could mean developmental delays in infants and toddlers during their most important developmental stages.
A child’s first three years of life are critical to their development, according to medical professionals. There isn’t a lot of research, but one study done by the National Institutes of Health took the impacts from COVID-19, H1N1, AIDS, and Ebola. It found epidemics and pandemics, can lead to high levels of stress in parents and children, that start with concerns about kids being infected.
“Based on prior research, unless that child has as strong resilient family that they can fall back on…their future could be affected,” said Dr. Helene Felman, general pediatrics team Division Chief at Banner UMC.
Dr. Felman said if the child has a supportive parent at home and the child gets therapies they need in a timely fashion, any delays and future impacts are likely to be mild. However, if parents wait too long in getting their children therapy, it means their lives will require more supports as they get older. Along with isolation, COVID-19 fears have slowed pediatric visits, which could cause other health issues.
“I’m seeing in clinic a lot of children who are mildly delayed that I think could have been seen, and should have been seen sooner, but parents were scared to bring their kids in,” said Dr. Felman.
The NIH study said, “…developmental programming is strongly influenced by the environment,” and in a time of more social restrictions with language learning restrictions due to masks and distance, some formation in areas of the brain could be limited too, “..with impairment of cognitive, behavioral, social, and communication skills.” It is important to note some children with autism or anxiety are doing much better with time at home and away from many of their stressors.
“Anecdotally, were seeing a mixed bag,” said Dr. Felman. “There are other kids with autism and anxiety who if they have a stable parent who can stay in the house with them, they are thriving.”
Dr. Felman said any delays they have seen have been mild, and it is unknown if there are enough to be considered a trend among children—especially since the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, closures and distancing measures are still unknown.
“If that child is getting that full face exposure in the home, I don’t think they necessarily need that outside the home,” she said.
Experts recommend reading to your child every night, the more words they’re exposed to, the better their development, playing dress up or play pretend to foster imagination, using sock puppets to have conversation or even things like playing with pots and pans to encourage development.
However, parents should pay attention to their child’s development and know when to get help. The CDC has a milestone tracker for parents to help. Parents can also refer themselves and their children to the AZIP program, which provides developmental evaluations to all children under age three. The biggest concern, according to Felman, would be a regression in milestones.
“If a child starts saying words like ‘mama,’ ‘dada’ and then loses them, that is very concerning,” she said.
Dr. Felman said if you’re a concerned parent, to please reach out and speak to your pediatrician, as it is more important than ever to get those routine checkups and vaccinations.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.