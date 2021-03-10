FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain is right around the corner!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A storm system slowly moving in from the northwest will bring gusty winds and a steady cooling trend through the end of the work week. We have a 30% chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers late Thursday into Friday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-30s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 30% chance for showers. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance for showers. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
