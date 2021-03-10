Hot air balloons seen downed in residential neighborhoods cause spectacle for locals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some of those living the high life got a little carried away Tuesday morning, as two hot air balloons took to Marana and Oro Valley residential neighborhoods for landing.
“I heard it way before I saw it,” says Cherie Petty. “It was super loud, my dogs were going crazy!”
“Usually I don’t wake up to hot air balloons falling out of the sky,” says Leilana Pye.
But, that’s exactly what happened when a hot air balloon landed in a residential neighborhood near Overton and Bobwhite Way Tuesday morning.
“I looked over my neighbor’s 2 story house and saw a giant balloon, obviously not where it belonged,” says Petty.
And a few miles away near Continental Ranch, another hot air balloon saw a similar landing.
Becky Fleury with Fleur de Tucson Balloon Tours tells us, “We landed this morning south of Pima Farms Road in Continental Ranch. The winds were very calm this morning and we had been flying for over an hour so took the opportunity to safely land in a cul-de-sac. It was a very safe & calm landing & everyone (including the neighborhood) had a great time. No incident....just a beautiful balloon ride.”
While we have not yet heard back from the company involved with the other landing, those in the Overton neighborhood say they were especially worried, as kids were walking to school nearby when it happened.
“When they did land, they were having some trouble getting the balloon under control because of all the wind pushing it you know. The basket had toppled over and they were trying to keep it under control,” says Petty.
In both incidents, witnesses tell us crews were there before the balloons even landed. And they are most of all happy everyone is safe.
“I’m really glad that they did miss the tree that was right in the front because I did end up getting a picture through my front window and it looked like it was right in their tree for a minute,” says Pye.
Neighbors in the Continental Ranch area say a similar incident took place in January.
Marana police tell us they did receive one call about the balloon, but most people were bursting with happiness at the opportunity to get up close and personal.
