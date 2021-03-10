Researchers look at the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With help from the Arizona Department of Health Services, Translational Genomics Research Institute, also known as TGen, is testing the effects of COVID-19 in pets across the state.
So far, two dogs and two cats have tested positive for the virus, according to AZ Family, and there’s no evidence that it can spread from pets to humans.
The animals who may have been exposed to the virus are tested through nasal and fecal swabs. TGen also takes blood samples from the animals to look for COVID-19 antibodies, AZ Family reports.
So far, the company has tested eight pets but is looking to test a total of 100 for the project. To qualify for the study, the pet’s parent must have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
After the tests, owners will find out their pets’ results in three to four weeks and researchers might need more samples if the animal tests positive, AZ Family reports.
To find out more about the project, email covidpetprojectaz@tgen.org.
