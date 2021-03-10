SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Mesa man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mesa police are searching for 81-year-old Thomas Thornton who left his home Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and never came back.
Thornton is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes, according to a Silver Alert from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He left in his red Toyota Avalon with Arizona license plates that read AMA2D6A at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Thornton suffers from dementia and other health concerns that require medication, the release stated. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.
