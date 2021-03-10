Tucson City Council votes to suspend Reid Park Zoo expansion for 45 days

“I move that the Mayor and Council direct the City Manager to take all actions necessary to suspend or pause the expansion project in the best interest of the city and associated design and construction contract for 45 days. That the City manager organize a mediated and intentional dialogue with representatives and diverse groups of community stakeholders to discuss potential options for compromise. The group should meet as many times as needed and consist of representatives from neighborhoods surrounding Reid Park, Save the Heart of Reid Park, Parks and Recreation, the Zoological Society, and representatives from Ward 6 and 5.”