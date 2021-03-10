Tucson gets $139 million in rescue funds, charts reopening path

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If President Joe Biden signs the $1.9 American Rescue Plan on Thursday, as planned, Tucson’s initial share will be an estimated $139,665,118.
How the money can and will be spent will be up to standards and directions from the U.S. Treasury. It will come to Tucson in two tranches over two years.
In addition, Tucson will share in other largesse provided in the plan.
The presentation made to city leaders can be found here.
Likely a controversial item is the $110 million for border communities who must accommodate asylum seekers, an addition asked for by the City of Tucson.
The city has also begun discussions on how it might begin to reopen a year to the day, after declaring an emergency declaration due to COVID-19
It has already opened up all of its parks as per county health regulations, reinstalled all the basketball hoops at city parks, will begin opening buildings and recalling some of its remote workers, as well as opening the Senior Centers.
“Things are looking much, much better,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “We are finally looking at some relief but we can’t let our guard down.”
Even with all the re-openings, county guidelines calling for masks, social distancing and limited crowds will be strictly enforced.
