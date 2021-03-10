Tucson makes NAR’s list of Top 10 Commercial Real Estate Markets for 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the National Association of Realtors released its Top 10 Commercial Real Estate Markets for 2021, and the City of Tucson made the list.
The NAR says it selected the top 10 markets in the United States after considering 25 indicators on an area’s economic, demographic, housing and commercial market conditions in the multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hotel property sectors.
The Phoenix area also made the NAR’s list, making Arizona the only state with multiple cities in the Top 10.
Some of the indicators included Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, unemployment rate, median household income, consumer spending, number of business openings, population growth, homeownership rate, rental vacancy rate, building permits and apartment rent- among other variables.
According to the organization, the apartment sector in Tucson is experiencing faster rent growth than the national average; there is an increase in office occupancy; and rent increase for office spaces is weaker than nationally.
In the industrial sector, the industrial vacancy rate was higher than nationally, but with less construction underway; and retail trade jobs seemed to be growing faster than nationally.
The NAR projects that commercial transactions are also likely to pick up in Tucson during the second half of 2021 and in 2022, as more people get vaccinated and more businesses open.
Higher fiscal spending and monetary accommodation is said to boost growth nationally and in the area.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.